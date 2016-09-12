Belarus aims to complete gas talks with Russia this week

Russia's President Vladimir Putin listens to his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko as they attend a signing ceremony during a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 3, 2015.

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus aims to complete long-running negotiations with Russia on natural gas supplies by Sept. 14, state news agency Belta cited a senior Belarussian official as saying on Monday.

The long-term allies have been locked in a dispute since the start of the year over how much Minsk should be paying Russia's Gazprom for gas supplies following a slump in global energy prices.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko "has set a very firm deadline. In the two days up to and including Sept. 14 we must sign the protocol," Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko was quoted as saying.

"There are both political and economic costs to drawing this out further," he said.

Minsk, which says a gas price set by Gazprom of $132 per 1,000 cubic meters is too high, has been paying less on delivery since the start of the year and Gazprom says it is owed $270 million for the first six months of 2016.

Since the start of July, in a move interpreted as an attempt by Russia to put pressure on Minsk, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has been pumping about 40 percent less oil to Belarus than in the second quarter of this year.

Belarus, which received 21 billion cubic meters from Gazprom in 2015, has previously said it sees $73 per 1,000 cubic meters as a fair price for gas.