Belden to buy cybersecurity firm Tripwire for $710 million

(Reuters) - Belden Inc, a maker of networking and cable products, said it will buy Tripwire, a Portland-based cybersecurity firm, for $710 million.

Belden said the transaction will add 65 cents per share to adjusted income from continuing operations in 2015.

The deal , which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015, will allow the companies to deliver cybersecurity solutions across industrial and broadcast markets, it said.

Belden and Tripwire, a Thoma Bravo LLC company, worked together previously in September to improve infrastructure cybersecurity in manufacturing organizations.

Shares of St. Louis-based Belden shares closed at $74.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.