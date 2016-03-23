FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission seeks emergency meeting in coming days to discuss security
March 23, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

EU Commission seeks emergency meeting in coming days to discuss security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Wednesday he expected an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers to discuss the security situation in “the next few days”.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, he said that immediately after Tuesday’s bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train he has spoken to the Belgian interior minister.

There is a need for better information sharing between European nations, he said.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis

