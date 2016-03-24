Belgium confirms Brussels metro bomber's link to Paris attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian prosecutors confirmed on Thursday they issued an international arrest warrant in December for one of two brothers blamed for deadly bomb blasts in Brussels this week because he was wanted in connection with last year’s Paris attacks.

Khalid El Bakraoui, 27, blew himself up on a crowded rush hour train in Brussels on Tuesday, prosecutors have said.

They confirmed in a statement on Thursday that he was previously suspected of using a false identity to rent a property in the Belgian city of Charleroi, which was used as a safe house by members of an Islamist cell that carried out the Nov. 13 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

Belgian police searched the property on Dec. 9 and issued an international arrest warrant for Bakraoui on Dec. 11. His details and photo appear on a list of wanted people on the website of Interpol.

Prosecutors say his brother Ibrahim, 29, had been one of two men who blew themselves up at Brussels airport in the coordinated attacks on Tuesday.