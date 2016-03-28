FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels bombings victim death toll rises to 35: officials
March 28, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Brussels bombings victim death toll rises to 35: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The number killed in last Tuesday’s bombings at Brussels Airport and a rush-hour metro has risen to 35, not including the three suicide bombers, officials said on Monday.

“Four patients deceased in hospital. Medical teams did all possible. Total victims: 35. Courage to all the families,” Health Minister Maggie De Block said in a tweet.

In addition more than 300 people have been injured.

Belgium’s crisis centre website also said there were 35 victims, but said only 28 of the victims had been formally identified.

Of these, 15 died at the airport of whom six were Belgian and nine were foreign nationals.

The 13 victims of the metro blast included 10 Belgians and three foreign nationals.

The foreigners killed in the attacks were British, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Swedish and U.S. nationals.

(This version of the story was refiled to add title of Maggie De Block in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams

