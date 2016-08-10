FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two planes land safely at Brussels airport after bomb threats: VRT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Two planes land safely at Brussels airport after bomb threats: VRT

Belgian police officers patrol as a plane lands at Zaventem international airport near Brussels, Belgium, August 10, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Two aircraft landed safely at Brussels' Zaventem airport after receiving bomb threats, the Belgian state broadcaster VRT reported on Wednesday evening.

State prosecutor Eric Van Der Sypt said his office had received information about possible bomb alerts and had opened an investigation, but declined to provide details. He said the bomb squad had not been called to the airport.

An airport police spokeswoman said no bomb alerts were in place and that there was no problem at the airport.

VRT said both planes, one of which was flying from Oslo, landed safely.

A reporter at Belgian broadcaster Woestijnvis/Proximus TV, Bart Raes, tweeted that he was on the flight from Oslo and that the pilot had received the bomb threat 20 minutes before the plane was due to land.

Raes said that passengers were informed of the threat and had to wait 10 minutes before being allowed to leave the plane after it landed.

Belgian media said some other planes had been diverted to other airports.

Last March, Islamist bombers killed 32 people in suicide attacks at Brussels airport and a metro station. Many of those who carried out last November's attacks in Paris, which killed 130 people, were based in Belgium.

Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.