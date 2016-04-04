FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa to restart some flights to Brussels airport on Tuesday
April 4, 2016 / 3:53 PM / a year ago

Lufthansa to restart some flights to Brussels airport on Tuesday

A passenger arrives at Brussels Airport, which partially re-opened following a bomb blast 12 days ago, in Zaventem, Belgium April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Doppagne/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it will recommence some flights to Brussels airport this week, after the airport restarted partial operations on Sunday following the suicide bomb attack that destroyed its departure hall and killed 16 people last month

Lufthansa said two flights each from Frankfurt and Munich would leave on Tuesday, increasing to four departures from each of its hubs on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the German carrier said it was still cancelling 52 flights to and from Brussels from Tuesday through Thursday and its shuttle bus service from Frankfurt to Brussels would be running until the end of Wednesday.

Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s largest carrier which is 45 percent owned by Lufthansa, has estimated the closure of its Brussels hub is costing it 5 million euros ($5.7 million) per day.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
