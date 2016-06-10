FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power cut disrupts Brussels airport
June 10, 2016 / 5:58 AM / a year ago

Power cut disrupts Brussels airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A 90-minute power cut disrupted flights at Brussels Airport early on Friday, with passengers unable to check in and board planes.

Power went off around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in a departure area that was fully restored to operation last week following a twin Islamic State suicide bombing on March 22 that killed 16 people. A further 16 were killed by a bomb on the Brussels metro.

Although power was restored after about 90 minutes, some flights were delayed as passengers were still in long queues waiting to check in, a spokeswoman said.

The airport said it would take a few hours before normal operations resumed, with late departures but so far no cancellations.

Brussels airport was also forced to delay a planned news conference to present its 2015 results.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
