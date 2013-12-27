FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antwerp railway station reopens after bomb threat
December 27, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Antwerp railway station reopens after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Police reopened the main railway station in Belgium’s port city of Antwerp on Friday after the building and surrounding streets were cleared due to a bomb threat, the force said.

The shutdown caused severe delays on the high-speed rail link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on its website. It also affected local train services.

An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighboring Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city’s police force told Reuters.

A sweep of the premises with sniffer dogs revealed no suspicious packages or people. Police were investigating who made the phone call.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matthew Tostevin

