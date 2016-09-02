FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Belgians bless beer in Brussels cathedral on brewers day
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
September 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Belgians bless beer in Brussels cathedral on brewers day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgium celebrated Saint Arnould, the Patron Saint of brewers, on Friday by blessing a barrel of beer in a Brussels cathedral.

Dressed in costumes and accompanied by a band, the knights of the "Brewer's Paddle," or Belgian Brewers' Guild, marched from the city's iconic Grand Palace to the altar where the consecration ceremony was held.

According to the tradition, Saint Arnould was the son of a brewer and therefore learned the secrets of brewing at an early age.

"It's a great moment of conviviality. Knights meet there, we forget about competition," said Michel Tasnier, who has been a member of the "Knighthood" for 27 years. "The key word of this is the quality of beer, produced with knowledge and drunk with wisdom."

Xavier Pirlot, production manager at Chimay Brewery, also spoke highly of the event.

"It's the day, the D-day of my year, of my brewing year," said Pirlot. "It's the opportunity for me to meet my colleagues and to celebrate our beer."

The ceremony is followed by "Beer Weekend," an event gathering all brewers on the Grand Place to get the public to discover Belgium's best brews.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.