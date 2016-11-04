FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Beer experts gather in Brussels to pick best brews
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 4, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 10 months ago

Beer experts gather in Brussels to pick best brews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - With more than 1,000 brews from around the world on tap, international beer experts have gathered in Brussels for a three-day tasting contest.

The fifth edition of the Brussels Beer Challenge this weekend sees some 80 judges scoring the brews in different categories and awarding gold, silver and bronze medals to the winners.

"We have like 1,250 beers coming from 32 countries around the world," Luc De Raedemaeker, a member of the organizing body, said.

"If you win a medal here ... in Belgium, the biggest beer country ... in the world, it's a huge honor for the brewery."

Countries featured in the contest include Belgium, the United States, Germany and the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.