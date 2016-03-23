Brussels airport to remain closed on Friday: Belga news agency
A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels international airport following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's International airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels airport will remain closed on Friday as well as Thursday, Belga news agency reported, after bomb attacks on Tuesday in the departure hall.
