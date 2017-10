A forensic police prepares outside the terminal at Brussels international airport following bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Belgium's International airport of Zaventem, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels Airport said on Saturday it would not reopen for passenger flights before Tuesday after suicide bombers blew themselves up in the departure hall.

Bombs exploded at the airport and at a metro station in Brussels last Tuesday, killing 31 people.