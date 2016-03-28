FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's ANA suspends flights to Brussels until at least April 10
March 28, 2016 / 2:54 AM / a year ago

Japan's ANA suspends flights to Brussels until at least April 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - ANA Holdings (9202.T), Japan’s biggest airline, said on Monday it would continue its suspension of flights from Tokyo to Brussels until at least April 10 after suicide bombers blew themselves up in the airport departure hall.

Brussels Airport said on Saturday that it would not reopen for passenger flights before Tuesday.

“In view of the condition of the airport and the general situation we have decided to extend the cancellation of flights,” ANA said in a statement. “We will decide on operations from April 11 after reviewing the situation,” it added.

ANA’s canceled flights up to April 10 will total 39, affecting 4,500 travelers.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
