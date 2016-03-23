FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian media say Brussels prime suspect not arrested
March 23, 2016 / 12:02 PM / a year ago

Belgian media say Brussels prime suspect not arrested

A man, who police said is named Najim Laachraoui is seen in this undated photo issued by the Belgian Federal police on their Twitter site, on suspicion of involvement in the Brussels airport attack, on March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Belgian Federal Police/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian media which earlier reported the arrest on Wednesday of a prime suspect in Tuesday’s bomb attacks in Brussels said the person detained was not, in fact, Najim Laachraoui.

La Libre Belgique newspaper said another person had been arrested. DH, which first reported the story, also said the man detained in the Anderlecht district had been misidentified.

Police and prosecutors have been declining all comment but will hold a news conference at noon GMT.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

