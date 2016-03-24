FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six arrests in Brussels police operation after bombings
March 24, 2016 / 11:01 PM / in 2 years

Six arrests in Brussels police operation after bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgian soldiers patrol in the Grand Place of Brussels following Tuesday's bombings in Brussels , Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police detained six people on Thursday in the course of investigations into Tuesday’s Islamic State suicide bombings in Brussels, the federal prosecutors office said in a statement.

It said the arrests were made during police searches in the Brussels boroughs of Schaerbeek in the north and Jette in the west, as well as in the center of Brussels itself.

A decision on charging the suspects would be made on Friday. No further details were available.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Sandra Maler

