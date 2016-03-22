Belgian premier urges nation to stay united after barbaric attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel called on Belgians to remain united, said he would fight to defend democratic values and that his heart went out to people who have been felled by barbaric attacks.

In a news conference following suicide bomb attacks at Brussels airport and on a rush-hour metro that killed at least 30 people, Michel said the attacks had shattered the lives of people going about their daily affairs.

“These are lives that have been shattered, people who were going about their business, probably in a carefree mood on the way to work or school and who have been mown down by the most extreme barbarism,” he told a news conference .

In an address to the nation King Philippe said he and his Queen Mathilde share the pain of all those who had suffered because of Tuesday’s “cowardly and odious attacks”.

“Faced with the threat we will continue to respond together with firmness, calmness and dignity,” he said.