Brussels airport suicide bombers were brothers El Bakraoui: RTBF
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 7:13 AM / in 2 years

Brussels airport suicide bombers were brothers El Bakraoui: RTBF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

This CCTV image from the Brussels Airport surveillance cameras made available by Belgian Police, shows what officials believe may be suspects in the Brussels airport attack on March 22, 2016. REUTERS/CCTV/Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The two suicide bombers who carried out the attacks in Brussels airport on Tuesday were brothers Khalid and Brahim El Bakraoui, Brussels residents known to the police for crime, the RTBF public broadcaster said, quoting an unnamed source.

Khalid, under a false name, had rented the flat in the Forest borough of the Belgian capital where police killed a gunman in a raid last week, RTBF said.

Investigators found after that raid an Islamic State flag, an assault rifle, detonators and a fingerprint of Paris attacks prime suspect Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested three days later.

Both brothers have a criminal records, but have not been linked by the police to terrorism until now, RTBF said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

