UK advises against all but essential travel to Brussels: PM's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is advising its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Brussels, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday, after attacks on the city’s airport and a rush-hour metro train killed at least 30 people.
“It is reflecting the fact that Belgian authorities are advising the Belgian public not to travel to Brussels at the moment. We therefore think it is helpful and right that we should echo that advice,” she told reporters.
