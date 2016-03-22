Brussels attacks death toll rises to 34: broadcaster VRT
People are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016, in this handout courtesy of David Crunelle via Twitter. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian public broadcaster VRT raised the death toll from Tuesday’s twin attacks in Brussels to 34, with 20 people killed in the blast on a metro train and 14 in explosions at the airport.