Brussels attacks death toll rises to 34: broadcaster VRT
March 22, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Brussels attacks death toll rises to 34: broadcaster VRT

People are seen at the scene of explosions at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016, in this handout courtesy of David Crunelle via Twitter. REUTERS/David Crunelle via Twitter @davidcrunelle/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian public broadcaster VRT raised the death toll from Tuesday’s twin attacks in Brussels to 34, with 20 people killed in the blast on a metro train and 14 in explosions at the airport.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti

