Chinese national killed in Brussels attacks
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 25, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Chinese national killed in Brussels attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poeple gather near a street memorial outside the Maalbeek subway station following Tuesday's bombings in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese national was among those killed in Tuesday’s Islamic State suicide bombings in Brussels, state media said on Friday, citing China’s embassy in the country.

The official People’s Daily identified the person by their family name, Deng, adding that they had initially been listed as missing.

It provided no other details.

The embassy expressed its condolences and again strongly condemned the attack, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

