Chinese national killed in Brussels attacks

Poeple gather near a street memorial outside the Maalbeek subway station following Tuesday's bombings in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese national was among those killed in Tuesday’s Islamic State suicide bombings in Brussels, state media said on Friday, citing China’s embassy in the country.

The official People’s Daily identified the person by their family name, Deng, adding that they had initially been listed as missing.

It provided no other details.

The embassy expressed its condolences and again strongly condemned the attack, the newspaper added.