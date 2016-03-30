FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels police investigate "drunk" officer after attacks
March 30, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Brussels police investigate "drunk" officer after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels police have launched a disciplinary inquiry following last week’s suicide bombings, after a newspaper reported that a senior officer appeared drunk and incapable at a crisis meeting just after the attacks.

A police spokesman confirmed that the “incident” reported by newspaper La Derniere Heure was being looked into but declined to give details.

Belgian security services are under pressure, at home and abroad, over failures in tracking Islamic State militants also suspected of plotting November’s Paris attacks from Brussels. Police complain of staff shortages but also of unfair criticism.

An internal inquiry last month criticized La Derniere Heure for a story of drunken sex orgy at a police barracks just after the Paris attacks. The report cleared the police and troops concerned and an officer who was the source of the “rumors” was disciplined.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

