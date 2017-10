Belgian soldiers stand outside a closed entrance for the Midi railway station during high level security alert following the morning explosions in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders said the attacks in Brussels on Tuesday that killed at least 30 people only strengthened their resolve to defend European values and tolerance.

In a joint statement, the 28 heads of state and government and the leaders of the EU institutions said: “We will be united and firm in the fight against hatred, violent extremism and terrorism.”