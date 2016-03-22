FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. European Command restricts unofficial travel to Brussels: statement
March 22, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. European Command restricts unofficial travel to Brussels: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police stand guard at Midi train station following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. European Command said on Tuesday that it was prohibiting unofficial travel to Brussels for military personnel, and those on official travel would need approval.

“We will assist Belgium in any way our military can - we strongly condemn these attacks and will continue to stand by our NATO Allies and partners to defeat these terrorist who threaten our freedoms and our way of life,” General Philip Breedlove, the NATO supreme allied commander and head of U.S. European Command, said in a statement.

The policy is for “military personnel, DOD civilian employees, contractors, and command-sponsored dependents and family members,” but not for military personnel in diplomatic posts in Belgium, the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital that killed at least 30 people.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler

