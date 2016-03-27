Brussels prosecutors charge further suspect with terrorist activities: Belgian news agency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels prosecutors have charged another man with participation in a terrorist group, the Belgian press agency Belga said on Sunday.

Belga named the man arrested as A. Abderrahmane who prosecutors had said on Saturday was being detained for a further 24 hours after being shot during a raid in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek.

It said he was charged in connection with a related raid in France this week that authorities say foiled an apparent attack plot.

The prosecutor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.