Brussels prosecutors charge further suspect with terrorist activities: Belgian news agency

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brussels prosecutors have charged another man with participation in a terrorist group, the Belgian press agency Belga said on Sunday.
Belga named the man arrested as A. Abderrahmane who prosecutors had said on Saturday was being detained for a further 24 hours after being shot during a raid in the Brussels district of Schaerbeek.
It said he was charged in connection with a related raid in France this week that authorities say foiled an apparent attack plot.
The prosecutor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by David Evans