March 23, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Germans injured, possibly killed, in Brussels attacks: German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German citizens were among the injured in attacks at Brussels airport and on the metro on Tuesday, a German foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, adding that it was also possible that Germans had been killed.

“We must unfortunately confirm that German citizens are among the injured in the terror attacks, among them at least one seriously injured person,” said the official.

The official said based on the information currently available, it cannot be ruled out that Germans lost their lives in the attacks.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers

