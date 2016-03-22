FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister says Belgium attacks against whole EU
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

German minister says Belgium attacks against whole EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday appear to be aimed not just at Belgium but at the entire European Union and its freedoms, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

“It seems that the clear targets of the attacks - an international airport, a metro station close to EU institutions - indicate that this terrorist attack is not aimed solely against Belgium but against our freedom, freedom of movement, mobility and everyone in the EU,” he told a news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

