No evidence Brussels attacks linked to Germany: government spokesman

German Federal police officers patrol inside the main hall connecting terminal A and B to provide security at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2016, following Tuesday's attacks in Brussels. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no evidence yet that the attacks in Brussels were linked to Germany, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, but said investigations were moving fast.

“I can disclose no German connection,” Johannes Dimroth told a news conference. “It also remains that a link cannot be ruled out given the dynamic situation in Belgium.”

German police on Tuesday arrested three people in a car with a Belgian license plate near the border with Austria and were investigating whether they had planned to carry out an attack.

The three suspects from Kosovo were arrested, after a tip-off, before the attacks that killed at least 30 people at a metro station and the international airport in Brussels.