Lebanon's Hezbollah says Europe burned by Mideast fire

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah responded to attacks in Belgium on Tuesday by saying Europe was being burned by “fire” from Syria and the Middle East which showed the growing threat posed by ultra-radical “takfiri” groups.

“The fire that Europe in particular and the world in general is being burned by is the same one that some regimes ignited in Syria and other states in the region,” Hezbollah said in a statement condemning the attacks.

Hezbollah, which is fighting in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, refers to jihadist groups such as Islamic State as “takfiris” - a pejorative Arabic phrase used to refer to Islamists who declare as non-believers Muslims who do not share their vision of Islam.