FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Hezbollah says Europe burned by Mideast fire
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 12:27 PM / a year ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah says Europe burned by Mideast fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah responded to attacks in Belgium on Tuesday by saying Europe was being burned by “fire” from Syria and the Middle East which showed the growing threat posed by ultra-radical “takfiri” groups.

“The fire that Europe in particular and the world in general is being burned by is the same one that some regimes ignited in Syria and other states in the region,” Hezbollah said in a statement condemning the attacks.

Hezbollah, which is fighting in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, refers to jihadist groups such as Islamic State as “takfiris” - a pejorative Arabic phrase used to refer to Islamists who declare as non-believers Muslims who do not share their vision of Islam.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.