France's Hollande says Paris, Brussels militant network being "wiped out"
March 25, 2016 / 4:28 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says Paris, Brussels militant network being "wiped out"

France's President Francois Hollande (L) writes on a condolence book as Belgium Ambassador to France Vincent Mertens de Wilmars looks on at the Belgium embassy in Paris, France, March 22, 2016 to pay tribute to victims from the morning explosions in Brussels. REUTERS/Thibault Camus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Islamist militant network behind attacks in Paris and Brussels is being destroyed, but there remain other cells that continue to pose a threat, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“We know that there are other networks. Even if the one behind the attacks in Paris and Brussels is in the process of being wiped out, a threat continues to remain,” Hollande said ahead of a meeting with former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus

