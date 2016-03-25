France's Hollande says Paris, Brussels militant network being "wiped out"

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Islamist militant network behind attacks in Paris and Brussels is being destroyed, but there remain other cells that continue to pose a threat, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“We know that there are other networks. Even if the one behind the attacks in Paris and Brussels is in the process of being wiped out, a threat continues to remain,” Hollande said ahead of a meeting with former Israeli President Shimon Peres.