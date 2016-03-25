FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpol says providing support after Brussels bombings
March 25, 2016

Interpol says providing support after Brussels bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Interpol said on Friday it was supporting Belgium’s efforts to track down links between the attackers who killed at least 31 people in Brussels this week and other dangerous individuals.

“Interpol is providing analytical and operational support to Belgium following the Brussels terrorist bombings to help identify potential links with other individuals and attacks around the world,” the France-based international police body said in a statement.

The statement said one key aim was to provide member countries with the opportunity to update their national databases and cross-check information they hold on suspects and wanted persons.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish

