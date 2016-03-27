FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to extradite Algerian wanted in Belgium in connection with attacks
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Italy to extradite Algerian wanted in Belgium in connection with attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Algerian man arrested in Italy on suspicion of having provided false documents to Islamist militants involved in the deadly attacks in Brussels and Paris will be extradited to Belgium, Italian police said on Sunday.

Djamal Eddine Ouali, 40, was arrested on Saturday night by DIGOS anti-terrorism police in Bellizzi, a small town in southern Italy.

A police statement said they acted on an international arrest warrant issued for Ouali in January after a raid on an apartment in the Brussels suburb of Saint-Gilles discovered false documents such as passports and the equipment to make them.

It said that Belgian police found photos and documents with aliases used by those who carried out or were otherwise involved in the attacks in Paris last year and in Brussels last Tuesday.

The statement added that Ouali would be handed over to a court in the provincial capital, Salerno, to begin extradition proceedings.

Investigators were trying to determine why the man was in Italy.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.