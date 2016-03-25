FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says Belgium government acted forcefully to tackle terrorism
March 25, 2016 / 8:24 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry says Belgium government acted forcefully to tackle terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel after delivering a joint statement at the Belgian Prime Minister's Residence in Brussels, Belgium, Friday, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, dismissing criticism of Belgium’s failure to track Islamic State militants, said on Friday the Belgian government had acted forcefully to fight terrorism before Tuesday’s bombings.

“This government has been in place for a year and has moved very forcefully to deal with terrorism, and in fact we had a foreign fighter surge team here a month ago,” Kerry told reporters after talks with Belgian leaders.

Kerry said the United States had offered “anything they need” to investigate the bombings. “They are already taking us up on it, and we will specifically work with them to help in the coordination of the flow of information,” he said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

