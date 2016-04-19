FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Brussels bombing suspect also seen involved in Paris attacks: paper
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 19, 2016 / 8:52 PM / a year ago

Swedish Brussels bombing suspect also seen involved in Paris attacks: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a street memorial outside Maelbeek metro station, a week after bomb attacks took place in the metro and at the Belgian international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Swede who is a suspect in March’s Brussels metro bombing is now also under suspicion for playing a role in the Paris attacks last November, Belgian newspaper De Standaard said on Tuesday.

The paper said 23-year-old Osama Krayem’s DNA was found in several of the safe houses that were used by the perpetrators to prepare the Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The newspaper cited no sources for its information.

Krayem, who was charged with murder after his arrest in Brussels last Friday, is accused of being the man seen with suicide bomber Khalid El Bakraoui minutes before he blew himself up on a metro train. Police are still searching for a rucksack Krayem was carrying that they believe may have contained a bomb.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.