FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ministers to discuss Belgian bombings: Dutch minister
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 23, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

EU ministers to discuss Belgian bombings: Dutch minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People display a solidarity banner in Brussels following bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU ministers will meet at Belgium’s request to discuss the suicide bomb attacks on Brussels Airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday, the Dutch justice minister said on Twitter.

It is possible the meeting will take place on Thursday morning, Ard van der Steur said. The Netherlands, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, will organize the event.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed at least 30 people. A suspect who fled the airport is now the target of a police manhunt.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.