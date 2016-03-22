FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands increase airport, border security after Belgium attacks
March 22, 2016 / 9:29 AM / a year ago

Netherlands increase airport, border security after Belgium attacks

Aerial view of Schiphol airport near Amsterdam in this April 9, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police stepped up security patrols at airports and tightened checks at borders after Tuesday’s attacks in neighboring Belgium, the security agency said.

Travelers passing through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport reported delays and a heavy police presence. Security agencies declined to give details of any further measures taken, but maintained the national threat level at “substantial”, one notch below the highest.

Flights were diverted from Brussels to Amsterdam following attacks at the Belgian capital’s airport earlier on Tuesday in which at least 13 people are believed killed. Trains heading south to Belgium were subject to indefinite delays, Dutch state railways said.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt, Toby Sterling and Jochen Elegeert; Editing by Angus MacSwan

