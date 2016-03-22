FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

Obama, in call with Belgian PM, said U.S. stands with Belgium

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro in Havana Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel to offer his condolences and support after the attacks in Brussels that killed at least 34 people, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The President reaffirmed the steadfast support of the United States for Belgium, and offered any assistance necessary in investigating these attacks and bringing those responsible to justice,” the White House said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

