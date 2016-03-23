FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Coalition will continue hitting Islamic State after Belgium attacks
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 7:34 PM / a year ago

Obama: Coalition will continue hitting Islamic State after Belgium attacks

U.S. President Barack Obama and National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice (L) talk on the phone with Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco to receive an update on a terrorist attack in Brussels, Belgium, in this official White House handout photo taken in Havana, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition will continue hitting Islamic State militants after attacks in Belgium that killed at least 30 people.

The coalition is going to continue “pounding ISIL and we’re going to go after them,” Obama told ESPN during a baseball game in Havana between Cuba’s national team and the Tampa Bay Rays. “The notion that any political agenda would justify the killing of innocent people like this is something that is beyond the pale,” he said.

Obama was attending the baseball game as part of what is the first visit to Cuba by an American president in 88 years.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler

