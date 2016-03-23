Obama: Coalition will continue hitting Islamic State after Belgium attacks

HAVANA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the U.S.-led coalition will continue hitting Islamic State militants after attacks in Belgium that killed at least 30 people.

The coalition is going to continue “pounding ISIL and we’re going to go after them,” Obama told ESPN during a baseball game in Havana between Cuba’s national team and the Tampa Bay Rays. “The notion that any political agenda would justify the killing of innocent people like this is something that is beyond the pale,” he said.

Obama was attending the baseball game as part of what is the first visit to Cuba by an American president in 88 years.