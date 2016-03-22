Obama briefed on Brussels blasts, U.S. officials in contact with Belgian counterparts

HAVANA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed on the deadly blasts in Brussels as he visited Cuba on Tuesday, and U.S. officials were in close contact with their Belgian counterparts, a White House official said.

“The president was apprised this morning of the explosions in Brussels, Belgium,” the official said after the explosions hit Brussels airport and a metro station. “U.S. officials have been and will continue to be in close contact with their Belgian counterparts.”