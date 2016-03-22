FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says world must unite to defeat terrorism
March 22, 2016 / 2:55 PM / in 2 years

Obama says world must unite to defeat terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for nations around the world to unite to defeat terrorism, saying the thoughts and prayers of Americans were with Belgium after the attacks in Brussels that killed 34 people.

“We must be together regardless of nationality or race or faith in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” Obama told Cubans during a historic visit to Havana. “We can and we will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Matt Spetalnick and Daniel Trotta; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

