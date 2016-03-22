FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels attacks won't shake resolve to defeat Islamic State: U.S.
March 22, 2016 / 2:23 PM / a year ago

Brussels attacks won't shake resolve to defeat Islamic State: U.S.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday that killed at least 34 people will not undermine the will of the United States and its allies to ramp up the campaign against Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told Congress.

”No attack will affect our resolve to accelerate the

defeat of ISIL,” Carter told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, using an acronym for Islamic State. He did not attribute blame for the attacks on any specific group.

The United States was monitoring the situation in Brussels, including ensuring that U.S. personnel and citizens were accounted for, he said.

“We also stand ready to provide assistance to our friends and allies in Europe as necessary,” he said.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

