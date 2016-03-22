FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian media publish picture of Brussels airport suspects
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Belgian media publish picture of Brussels airport suspects

A man, who police have issued a wanted notice on suspicion of involvement in the Brussels airport attack, is shown in this image taken from surveillance footage released by Belgian police. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian media published on Tuesday a security camera picture of three men they said police suspected of carrying out the bombings at Brussels airport earlier that day.

The still photograph shows young three men with dark hair, pushing laden luggage trolleys. Their identities were unknown.

Belgian federal prosecutors had asked media in a statement earlier on Tuesday not to release the picture for the good of the investigation, but it leaked on social media, the VTM broadcaster said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

