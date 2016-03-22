FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian media publish picture of Brussels airport suspects
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 3:41 PM / in 2 years

Belgian media publish picture of Brussels airport suspects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man, who police have issued a wanted notice on suspicion of involvement in the Brussels airport attack, is shown in this image taken from surveillance footage released by Belgian police. REUTERS/Handout

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian media published on Tuesday a security camera picture of three men they said police suspected of carrying out the bombings at Brussels airport earlier that day.

The still photograph shows young three men with dark hair, pushing laden luggage trolleys. Their identities were unknown.

Belgian federal prosecutors had asked media in a statement earlier on Tuesday not to release the picture for the good of the investigation, but it leaked on social media, the VTM broadcaster said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.