March 23, 2016 / 11:37 AM / in 2 years

Poland PM Szydlo says migrants cannot be settled in Poland now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at a European Union leaders summit over migration in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland cannot accept migrants at the moment, Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Wednesday, speaking a day after bomb attacks shook Brussels, killing more than 30 people.

“Twenty eight EU countries agreed to solve the issue through relocation... But I will say it very clearly. I do not see it possible to allow migrants in Poland at the moment,” Szydlo told TV station Superstacja.

Last year, the EU agreed to resettle tens of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in each member state.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski

