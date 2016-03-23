Pope denounces 'abominable cruelty' of Brussels attacks

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged the world to unite in denouncing the Brussels attacks, saying those responsible for the bloodshed had been blinded by “cruel fundamentalism”.

“I appeal to all those of good faith to join together in unanimous condemnation of this abominable cruelty which causes only death, terror and horror,” the pope said on Wednesday at his weekly general audience in front of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attacks on Brussels airport and a metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday that killed at least 30 people.

The pope said he hoped God would “convert the hearts of these people who have been blinded by cruel fundamentalism”.