Brussels raids over, no arrests: Reuters witness

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police ended a search of an apartment complex in the central Brussels district of Etterbeek on Saturday without making arrests after having evacuated the building’s residents, a Reuters journalist at the scene said.

The building, which has a shop on the ground floor, had been cordoned off by police and forensics experts entered the premises. Police said snipers had also been deployed.

On Friday, police detained two key suspects in the Islamic State attacks on Paris and Brussels as they pursued operations to track down militants who have fought with or take direction from leaders in Syria.