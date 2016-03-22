Dutch PM advises against travel after Brussels attack

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday advised Dutch citizens not to travel to Belgium following the bomb attacks in Brussels.
Rutte told a news conference that increased police and military checks are taking place at airports and train stations around the country.
However the threat level of an attack in the Netherlands has not been increased from the current “substantial” level, and the country has no concrete evidence of any immediate threat.
Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Angus MacSwan