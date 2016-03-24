Belgium lowers security alert level one notch from maximum

A man reacts at a street memorial following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgium lowered its security alert level one notch down from four, the highest level, to three, two days after Brussels airport and metro bombings killed 31 people, the Belgian crisis center said on Thursday.

The body grouping top ministers, police and justice officials said it took the decision after reviewing the situation.

“The threat of an attack is less imminent,” Paul Van Tigchelt, head of the government agency that assesses threat levels, told a news conference.

Crisis Centre director Alain Lefevre said that more metro stations would gradually open together with police and military guards.

He added that the airport, which will stay closed until at least Monday, would reopen with entry checks and sniffer dogs.