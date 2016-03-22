FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2016 / 8:23 AM / a year ago

Travel shares fall after explosions in Brussels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European travel and airline stocks fell after explosions at Brussels airport, a major European transport hub, on Tuesday morning.

The STOXX Europe 600 Travel & Leisure index .SXTP fell 2.2 percent, the top sectoral faller after explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels airport on Tuesday morning, with media reports citing several deaths.

Shares in airlines easyjet (EZJ.L), Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), Ryanair (RYA.I) and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) were down between 2.6 percent and 3.7 percent.

Hotel companies Accor (ACCP.PA) and Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG.L) fell 4.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, while French airport operator ADP (ADP.PA) fell (ADP.PA) 1.8 percent.

Belgium’s benchmark BEL-20 .BEL20 equity index was down 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
