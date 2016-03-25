FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigators have new Syrian suspect in Brussels bombing: paper
#World News
March 25, 2016 / 7:52 AM / a year ago

Investigators have new Syrian suspect in Brussels bombing: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Investigators have identified a new suspect they believe played a role in the Brussels bombings this week, Belgian newspaper De Morgen said on Friday, naming him as 28-year-old Syrian Naim al-Hamed.

The paper said he was on a list circulated to the security services of other European countries after Tuesday’s attacks along with Mohamed Abrini, Najim Laachraoui and Khalid El Bakraoui.

The paper said Naim al-Hamed was also suspected of involvement in the November 13 attacks in Paris which killed 130 people.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

